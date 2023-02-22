China promises more co-operation with Russia

The government will provide Eskom with three annual advances totalling R184bn to the end of March 2026 to repay maturing debt and cover interest costs
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the crippling load-shedding
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Market shrugs off lender’s lower-than-expected guidance for net interest margin and cheers final dividend
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The flyhalf was released at Loftus but has used the move to revive his career with eye-catching performances
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
Warsaw/Moscow — China pledged to deepen co-operation with Russia on Wednesday as US President Joe Biden prepared to meet leaders of Nato’s eastern flank — highlighting geopolitical tensions before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Within Ukraine, schools took their classes online for the rest of the week for fear of an upsurge of Russian missile attacks a year on from Moscow’s all-out assault on February 24 2022, which failed to topple the government and has long been bogged down.
Russia is due to begin military exercises with China in SA on Friday and has sent a flagship frigate equipped with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles. A Russian officer said on Wednesday that Russia would fire artillery but not the missiles, whose speed makes them difficult to shoot down.
Making the highest-level visit to Russia by a Chinese official since the countries signed a “no limits” partnership weeks before the invasion, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, told President Vladimir Putin that Beijing is ready to enhance ties.
A time of crisis requires Russia and China “to continuously deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership”, Wang said.
Putin said he is looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a deeper partnership.
Xi is expected to make a “peace speech” on Friday.
Kyiv says there can be no talk of peace with Russian troops in Ukraine. “This unprovoked and criminal Russian war against Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world must end with the cleansing of the entire Ukrainian land from Russian occupation and solid guarantees of the long-term security for our state, the whole of Europe and the entire world,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Continue abiding
Putin has responded to the lack of progress in Ukraine with veiled threats to use nuclear weapons. He suspended a nuclear arms control treaty on Tuesday, accusing Washington of turning the war into a global conflict by arming Ukraine.
Russia’s foreign and defence ministries said later Moscow would continue abiding by the restrictions outlined in New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) on the number of nuclear warheads it could have deployed and the number of nuclear missile carriers. Russia’s lower house of parliament rubber-stamped the suspension of the treaty on Wednesday.
Tension over Ukraine had already halted inspections under the treaty, which calls for the US and Russia to let each other check their nuclear arsenals.
Biden, who underlined his support for Kyiv in a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday, then rallied Nato allies in Poland, saying the invasion has tested the whole world but Washington and its allies have shown they will defend democracy.
He rejected Russia’s assertion that Western allies are seeking to control or destroy Russia, and accused Moscow of crimes against humanity such as targeting civilians and rape. Russia denies committing war crimes or targeting civilians.
Nato allies and other supporters have sent Ukraine tens of billions of dollars worth of arms and ammunition. Since the new year they have promised modern battle tanks, though they have yet to offer Western fighter jets sought by Kyiv.
On Wednesday, Biden will meet leaders of the Bucharest Nine, Nato’s eastern members that joined the alliance after years of Cold War domination by the then Soviet Union. They include many of the strongest supporters of military aid to Ukraine.
Battlefield reverses
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has warned Beijing against supplying weapons to Moscow, prompting anger from China.
Russia suffered three major battlefield reverses in Ukraine last year but still controls nearly a fifth of the country. It has launched a huge offensive in recent weeks in the eastern provinces, so far making only marginal gains despite some of the heaviest losses of the war.
Ukraine’s military said the city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russian advances in the eastern region of Donetsk, came under shelling, along with 20 other settlements in the area.
The governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region said Ukraine has repelled intense Russian attacks around the town of Kreminna further north, destroying several of their tanks. “The breakthrough failed, the situation stabilised,” Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian television.
Two civilians were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Wednesday on industrial facilities in Kharkhiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
The biggest land war in Europe since World War 2 has displaced millions, left cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy. The UN rights office has recorded more than 8,000 civilians killed, a figure it describes as the “tip of the iceberg”.
Reuters
