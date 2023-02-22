Australia ready for semifinal cracker against India

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Defending champions Australia will need to be at their absolute best to get one over India in their Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday (3pm), captain Meg Lanning says.
While the Aussies have had the edge on the Indians in T20 World Cup matches, winning three and losing two across various tournaments since the 2010 edition, Lanning is aware her team needs to work hard to overcome the strong subcontinent outfit.
The women in yellow are yet to taste defeat at this year’s tournament, having come through the group stage with four wins and looking to continue that form against a side that will have something to prove against the five-time winners.
It is also the fourth occasion the Australians have come into a T20 World Cup campaign as defending champions, having gone on to retain the title in three of those competitions. They will be eager to continue that trend in SA.
“We both know each other very well. They’re an incredible side,” Lanning said. “They've got some match winners and world-class players and it’s going to be a cracking game. “We came here to be part of a game like this and we’re expecting to have to play at our best to win, that’s something I know this group is up for and we’re certainly very much looking forward to it,” the skipper said.
Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy returns to the squad after a brief injury layoff and Lanning said it was great to have her back but at the same time, it would make selecting the playing XI a touch more difficult.
“We’ve only just arrived and seen the conditions here, so we haven’t settled on what the team looks like yet, but it is nice to have everybody available,” she said.
The Aussie outfit has got the better of India in their past two competitive knockout meetings, claiming victories in the final of the Commonwealth Games last year and in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020. However, Lanning does not believe that gives them a psychological edge heading into this crunch encounter.
“Both teams start at the same level tomorrow when we come out and play. What’s happened in the past doesn’t make a difference. We need to come out and play our best cricket and play the way we want to.”
