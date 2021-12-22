World

Countries need ‘common strategy’ on Iran, Sullivan tells Bennett

22 December 2021 - 13:20 Dan Williams

US aide and Israeli Prime Minister discuss Iran and world powers’ efforts to renew the 2015 nuclear deal in a meeting in Jerusalem 

The Iranian flag in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
The Iranian flag in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Jerusalem — The US and Israel are at a “critical juncture” on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Jerusalem visit on Wednesday.

Bennett’s office, which issued video of the meeting, said in a statement that the two discussed Iran and world powers’ efforts to renew the 2015 nuclear deal.

“What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years,” Bennett told Sullivan, referring to the site of the negotiations with Iran this month.

Israel is not a party to those talks. It has long hinted that, should it deem diplomacy a dead end, it could resort to military force to prevent Iran gaining the means to make a bomb.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Sullivan said he had been sent to Israel by President Joe Biden “because at a critical juncture for both our countries on a major set of security issues, it’s important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook”.

Top-selling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth ran an interview with the country’s incoming air force chief in which he was asked if his corps was poised to attack Iran “tomorrow”, if required. “Yes,” responded Major-General Tomer Bar. 

Reuters

Putin and Biden to hold follow-up talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin

No concrete meeting has been announced after a two-hour call setting out their disagreements
2 weeks ago

Biden and Xi agree to hold nuclear arms control talks

The agreement on 'strategic stability' was reached during virtual meeting this week
1 month ago

Rivalry with China need not lead to cold war, says US

National security adviser downplays concerns over icy tensions in Asia Pacific region
1 month ago
