Sasria seeks more funds from the Treasury
The state-owned insurer of special risks wants to strengthen its financial position
22 December 2021 - 13:18
The state-owned insurance company that covers risk associated with civil unrest and strikes is in talks with the Treasury for more funds to strengthen its financial position and capitalise the business.
The solvency of the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) was secured by the R14.9bn granted by the government so it could cover claims arising from the July unrest...
