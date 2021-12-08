World / Europe

Putin and Biden to hold follow-up talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin

08 December 2021 - 16:40 Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SAUL LOEB/REUTERS
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SAUL LOEB/REUTERS

Moscow — Russian and US officials will urgently follow up Tuesday’s two-hour call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Ukraine with discussions on “this complex confrontational situation”, the Kremlin said.

It gave no date or details of how the contacts would take place.

Agreement to keep talking was the main tangible result of the video call where the two leaders set out opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border.

Neither side spoke of a breakthrough in the discussion, in which Biden warned Putin that the West would impose “strong economic and other measures” on Russia if it invaded, while Putin demanded guarantees that Nato would not expand eastward.

Russia denies threatening its neighbour and says it is responding to menacing actions by Ukraine and Nato.

“The presidents agreed to appoint their representatives, who will very promptly begin a discussion of this complex confrontational situation, a discussion of strategic security issues on the continent,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

He said the two leaders would need to speak again after contacts between their officials but that no date had been set for their next exchange.

Peskov said the possibility of Western sanctions against Russia’s newly built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had not been raised on the call.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the fact that gas was not yet flowing through Nord Stream 2 — led by Russian gas giant Gazprom — created leverage for the West over Putin.

“If Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told Reuters the talks between Biden and Putin had served the purpose of “deterrence and de-escalation”.

But he added that the priority was drawing up a deterrence package to ward Moscow off any further military escalation.

Reuters

Biden voices deep concern to Putin over Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine

US and EU mull sanctions targeting Russia’s biggest banks and the country’s ability to convert roubles for dollars
World
19 hours ago

IAN BREMMER: Russia-Ukraine tensions point to a Cold War logic

While a Russian invasion is unlikely, Ukraine, Europe and the US must guard against complacency
Opinion
23 hours ago

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

White House says US will not send government officials to  Winter Games over China’s rights abuses
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AU calls for urgent lifting of travel bans ...
World / Africa
2.
Global outrage after Myanmar military court jails ...
World / Asia
3.
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for stoking ...
World / Asia
4.
Suspected killer of Jamal Khashoggi held after ...
World
5.
How companies can retain workers during the great ...
World

Related Articles

Blinken warns Lavrov of ‘severe costs’ if Russia invades Ukraine

World / Europe

Biden looks at sending military advisers to Ukraine

News

Biden and Xi agree to hold nuclear arms control talks

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.