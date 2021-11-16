Biden and Xi agree to hold nuclear arms control talks

Washington/Beijing — US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Biden and Xi agreed to “look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability”, Sullivan said in a reference to US concerns about China’s nuclear and missile build-up.

“You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn't veer off into conflict,” Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution webinar.

Sullivan did not elaborate on what form the discussions on strategic stability could take, but went on to say: “That is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue. That is far more mature, has a much deeper history to it. There's less maturity to that in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders did discuss these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to carry it forward.”

Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.

Beijing says the arsenals of the US and Russia dwarf its own. It says it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security “on the basis of equality and mutual respect”.

On November 3, the Pentagon sharply increased its estimate of China’s projected nuclear weapons arsenal over the coming years, saying Beijing could have 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030.

Among other global concerns were reports of two hypersonic weapons tests reported to have been conducted by China in August. China disputed the reports, saying it had tested a reusable space vehicle.

Also in early November, President Vladimir Putin said tests of Russia’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion and deliveries to the navy would begin in 2022.