World / Asia

Rivalry with China need not lead to cold war, says US

11 November 2021 - 16:28 Kirsty Needham
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Sydney — The “stiff competition” between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific does not have to turn into a new cold war, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, describing the US as “doubling down” on its presence in the region.

Earlier on Thursday China’s President Xi Jinping said the Asia Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, and warned against forming small circles on geopolitical grounds.

In a speech delivered via video link to Australia’s Lowy Institute, Sullivan said the US had quit Afghanistan to put more emphasis on the Indo Pacific where it wanted to minimise the potential for conflict.

Responding to questions, Sullivan sought to downplay fears about the risk of a new cold war developing with China.

“All of this talk of the US and China going into a new cold war and we are on our way to conflict ... we have the choice not to do that,” he said.

“We have the choice instead to move forward with what President Joe Biden says is stiff competition, where we are going to compete vigorously across multiple dimensions, including economics and technology, where we are going to stand up for our values, but we also recognise China is going to be a factor in the international system for the foreseeable future.”

A US strategy to build a “latticework of alliances” globally led it to form the Aukus pact with Australia and Britain to share nuclear submarine technology; work with the Quad democracies of Australia, India and Japan to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the region; and form a US-EU Trade and Technology Council to push back against China on emerging technology, he said.

While the Aukus deal showed the more intensive engagement in the Indo Pacific, this did not mean the US was turning its back on other regions of the world, particularly Europe, Sullivan said. 

Reuters

US and China unveil emissions deal in bid to rescue climate talks

COP26 draft asks countries to upgrade climate goals in 2022
World
16 hours ago

HSBC’s China success prompts it to consider re-entering Indian private banking

HSBC is ploughing $3.5bn into its wealth and personal banking business, to realise its ambition to become Asia’s top wealth manager by 2025
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UN climate chief warns of ‘big gaps’ at COP26 ...
World / Europe
2.
US and China unveil emissions deal in bid to ...
World / Europe
3.
EU to extend banks’ access to London clearing ...
World / Europe
4.
Sweden’s Stefan Lofven resigns, paving way for ...
World / Europe
5.
UN bypasses Taliban to pay Afghan health workers
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.