World

China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine given WHO emergency approval

A WHO emergency listing allows the shot to be included in Covax, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly to poor countries

07 May 2021 - 18:16 Stephanie Nebehay
A healthcare worker handles China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines in Stip, North Macedonia, in this May 6 2021 file photo. REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI
A healthcare worker handles China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines in Stip, North Macedonia, in this May 6 2021 file photo. REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday it had approved a Covid-19 vaccine from China’s state-owned drugmaker, Sinopharm, for emergency use.

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first Covid-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO’s backing.

It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.

A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product’s safety and efficacy, and would allow the shot to be included in Covax, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries.

The WHO has previously given emergency approval to Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and, last week, Moderna. 

Reuters

US paves way for vaccine patent waiver but drugmakers will want compensation

To boost Covid-19 vaccine production capacity, the Biden administration will also need to provide funding to build new manufacturing sites
World
9 hours ago

Talks on Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver at WTO could still take months

Ten WTO meetings in seven months have failed to produce a breakthrough, with 60 proposal sponsors from emerging economies
World
1 day ago

Ramaphosa welcomes US backing of move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines

SA and India have led a group of countries that have been urging the suspension of the WTO’s Trips on Covid-19 vaccines
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
People die in car parks as India posts a new ...
World / Asia
2.
Virus variant found in India now in three African ...
World
3.
Angela Merkel rejects push to waive Covid-19 ...
World
4.
LRA commander Dominic Ongwen sentenced to 25 ...
World / Europe
5.
Reluctance to sign indemnity clauses hampers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP protections at WTO

World

Shot in the arm for Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine effort

World / Europe

Angela Merkel rejects push to waive Covid-19 vaccine patent protections

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.