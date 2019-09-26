World

WATCH: How the UN believes a global green new deal can save the planet

Unctad senior economist Diana Barrowclough talks to Business Day TV about how vital sustainable development goals can be met

26 September 2019 - 09:31 Business Day TV
The UN Conference on Trade and Development’s (Unctad) recently released 2019 report shows that the sustainable development goals set in 2015 will be met at the targeted 2030 deadline only if a global green new deal is put in place.

Unctad senior economist Diana Barrowclough joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue and what it means for global economies.

