ANALYSIS: US’s Iran sanctions could be an opportunity for oil-thirsty China

Total started the huge $4.8bn gas field project known as South Pars 11 in July 2017, two years after the nuclear deal between Tehran and Western powers prompted the return of many businesses to Iran.

But the French company said on Wednesday that unless it was exempt from US sanctions, it would "not be in a position to continue" the project, leaving the door open for CNPC to take its place.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said that if Total pulls out, its share of the project — slightly over half — will be handed to the Chinese firm.

China "needs the oil", Victor Shum, vice-president of energy group at IHS Markit, told CNBC.

"With trade skirmishes between the US and China and all kinds of political issues, I see the resistance from Chinese crude buyers to comply" with US sanctions, he said.

The price of Iranian oil is likely to fall as its pool of buyers shrinks, Shum said, making it "more attractive" to the Chinese.

And with Washington targeting transactions made in dollars, the yuan could be used to skirt around the new rules.

"In 2012-13, Iran opened accounts in local currencies in buying countries that it then used to finance imports," Barclays analyst Michael Cohen wrote in a note.

"If China, India, Japan and South Korea do not impose sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran, these countries would be unlikely to stop taking Iranian oil," he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made clear last week that Beijing would keep doing business with Tehran: "We will continue with our normal and transparent practical co-operation with Iran on the basis of not violating our international obligations."