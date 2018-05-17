World / Middle East

Denmark’s Maersk Tankers ends shipping to Iran after renewed US sanctions

17 May 2018 - 17:47 Agency Staff
Oil tanker. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSSIER
Copenhagen — Danish shipping group Maersk Tankers on Thursday said it would cease its activities in Iran due to the US decision to leave a landmark nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions against Tehran.

Maersk Tankers would honour customer agreements entered into before May 8, but then wind them down by November 4, "as required by the reimposed US sanctions", the company said.

The group said it "has been transporting cargoes for customers in and out of Iran on a limited basis", without providing precise figures for its activities. A former subsidiary of the Danish maritime group AP Moller-Maersk, Maersk Tankers was in October 2017 sold for $1.17bn to APMH Invest, a subsidiary of the investment AP Moller Holding.

The nuclear deal, reached in July 2015 between Iran and Germany, China, the US under former president Barack Obama, France, Britain and Russia, called for Tehran to freeze its nuclear programme in exchange for getting some international sanctions against the Islamic Republic lifted.

Washington announced in early May that it would withdraw from the agreement and reimpose sanctions against Tehran. "Iran’s military budget is up more than 40% since the Obama negotiated nuclear deal was reached … just another indicator that it was all a big lie. But not anymore!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on May 13.

The French oil giant Total warned on Wednesday that it would pull out of a huge gas project in Iran, which started in July 2017, unless it obtained a waiver from the US authorities with the support of France and the European Union.

Iran’s oil exports amounted to 1-million barrels a day, mostly to Asia and some European countries, before sanctions were lifted. They have since climbed to 2.5-million barrels.

Maersk Tankers operates more than 160 vessels and employs 3,100 people worldwide.

AFP

Total will not risk investing in Iran due to US sanctions, unless it gets a waiver

The French energy giant says ‘the risks of being on the wrong side of the US government are not worth the benefits of trading with Iran’
Companies
22 hours ago

How Trump’s Iran sanctions will hurt SA

The upshot of Donald Trump’s isolationist policies is likely to be greater inefficiency, softer global growth and higher inflation
Features
13 hours ago

