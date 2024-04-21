Bengaluru — Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma said his good off-field bond with Australian opener Travis Head had translated into a successful partnership at the top of the order after the pair put Delhi Capitals to the sword in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Abhishek and Head got Hyderabad off to a fiery start as they amassed 125 runs in the first six overs — the highest power play score in men’s Twenty20 history — before the Indian fell for a 12-ball 46 that included two fours and six sixes.
The duo added 131 runs for the opening wicket and Head went on to make a 32-ball 89 that helped Hyderabad post 266/7 before the 2016 champions sealed a 67-run win on Saturday.
“It’s really joyful to watch him. We’ve been talking a lot off the field. That’s helping. He’s someone I’m looking forward to batting with throughout the season,” Punjab-born Abhishek told reporters.
“Before this [season] too, the Punjab boys all know that I admire Travis in all three formats and luckily we got him in our side.”
Abhishek has caught the eye with blistering knocks in this year’s tournament and on Saturday the 23-year-old gave himself a chance to eclipse the record for the fastest IPL half-century — a 13-ball effort by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023.
“I had a clear plan in my mind before this IPL. I was clear with my batting style and how I’m going to perform. It’s going really good and I’ve executed well,” Abhishek said.
“The hard work that I put in before the tournament is helping me a lot.”
Hyderabad’s fifth win in seven matches left them in second place behind leaders Rajasthan Royals.
Hyderabad’s Abhishek credits opening fireworks to rapport with Head
The batsmen got off to a fiery start as they amassed 125 runs in the first six overs — the highest power play score in men’s Twenty20 yet
Reuters
