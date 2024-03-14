Pirates coach alert to dangers of Hungry Lions

Jose Riveiro, coach of Orlando Pirates, during the Nedbank last 16 press conference at Ya Rona House Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Jose Riveiro has warned his players against underestimating Hungry Lions, the Motsepe Foundation Championship side Orlando Pirates meet on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
Lions, from the Northern Cape, will be the fifth lower-tier club to face Pirates in this competition in the past two editions.
On their way to winning the cup in 2023, Pirates beat All Stars, Venda Football Academy (VFA) and Dondol Stars before knocking out Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals and Sekhukhune United in the final.
Pirates have had to brush aside an amateur team in this year’s edition, beating Crystal Lake from Mpumalanga 6-0 to make it to the round of 16, where Lions, who are fighting for promotion to the elite league, await them.
“It’s nice that the game against Lions is coming soon after the last derby [against Chiefs on Saturday, which Pirates won 3-2]. It’s a knockout game, but we don’t see ourselves in an advantage situation because the opponent is playing in the second tier,” Riveiro said.
“We know these games. We’re preparing ourselves with the maximum respect for the match because we know it’s not going to be an easy one.”
Riveiro has seen most of Lions’ first division games. Coached by Henry Basie, Lions are sixth on the log with 31 points after 21 matches — eight behind log-leaders Magesi FC.
“We want to be in the next round and we want to make sure we continue to defend the trophy we won last year. It’s our responsibility to keep our feet on the ground for people to continue to be proud of what we’re doing,” Riveiro said.
“This time it’s much easier to get the information about the opponent [Lions]. So, in that sense, the game is balanced. It’s a typical SA team from the second tier, with skilful players up front. They have a good combination of experienced and talented players. Well organised, with a clear shape orientation. There’s a structure when they’re defending, with capacity to create problems in transition.
“They have the speed and they have quality. On the day, we know what these games are like, every player running an extra mile and willing to prove how they’re capable of dealing with a team like Pirates.”
Pirates coach alert to dangers of Hungry Lions
Riveiro warns his team not to underestimate Motsepe Foundation Championship side
