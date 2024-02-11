PSL postpones eight matches due to late Bafana arrival

South Africa's players celebrate at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, January 21 2024. Picture: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the eight midweek matches that would have seen the return to action of the Premiership from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break due to the late return of bronze medallists Bafana Bafana.
The South Africans, who beat the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday night, are only due back at OR Tambo International Airport at 4am on Wednesday.
Players then have to travel to rejoin their clubs nationwide.
The PSL has postponed games that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, it said on Sunday.
“After receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to SA from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, the PSL has decided to postpone all Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek,” the league said.
The matches on Tuesday that have been postponed are Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu.
Wednesday’s matches postponed are Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM vs Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City vs Richards Bay FC.
SuperSport’s fixture against Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (7pm) will now kick off the resumption of the Premiership. A further five games will be played on Saturday, including the big fixture between Sundowns and Pirates at Loftus Versfeld (8pm).
Two more league games are being played on Sunday, including Chiefs travelling to Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg to meet Royal (3.30pm).
Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ Afcon squad included nine players from Sundowns, five from Pirates and one apiece from AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City.
