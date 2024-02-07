Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze reacts after reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast, February 7 2024. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Bouake — Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in the shoot-out to guide his side to a 4-2 victory over Bafana Bafana following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semifinals at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday’s decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later on Wednesday.
William Troost-Ekong put Nigeria into the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, before SA earned a spot-kick of their own in the final minute of the 90 and it was converted by Teboho Mokoena.
SA lost defender Grant Kekana to a red card in extra time as Nigeria put them under constant pressure, and then lost their nerve too in the shoot-out as Nwabali saved from Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa.
Nigeria beat Bafana on penalties to reach Afcon final
Heartache for SA as Super Eagles advance to Africa Cup of Nations final
Bouake — Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in the shoot-out to guide his side to a 4-2 victory over Bafana Bafana following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semifinals at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday’s decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later on Wednesday.
William Troost-Ekong put Nigeria into the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, before SA earned a spot-kick of their own in the final minute of the 90 and it was converted by Teboho Mokoena.
SA lost defender Grant Kekana to a red card in extra time as Nigeria put them under constant pressure, and then lost their nerve too in the shoot-out as Nwabali saved from Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after Afcon disappointment
Nigeria improving, says Broos, as Bafana gun for first Afcon final in 26 years
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival
Emotional Broos hails Williams and Bafana after win over Cape Verde
‘Beating a team like Morocco is special,’ Bafana coach Hugo Broos says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.