England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euros

19 November 2023 - 17:41
by Aadi Nair
England manager Gareth Southgate reacts during the match against Malta at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, November 17 2023. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS
Bengaluru — England players hoping to compete at the 2024 European Championship in Germany will have to ensure their fitness is up to the mark, manager Gareth Southgate warned, with Uefa having reduced the permitted squad size to 23 players.

Squad sizes were increased from 23 to 26 at the previous edition of the Euros to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible Covid-19 cases and quarantine measures.

At the 2021 Euros, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson made the England squad while still recovering from injuries, while at the 2022 World Cup, Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips were included despite struggling with similar issues.

“We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments where it was 26,” Southgate told reporters ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

“The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you’ve had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren’t going to be fit for the first couple of games.

“This time the physical conditioning of players is going to be really important. The ability for players to bat out six, seven games... If you can only take two for each position, players that are adaptable are helpful.”

England, who have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals, top Group C with 19 points from seven games. They face North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Reuters

Bafana off to winning start in World Cup qualifying campaign

Bafana Bafana beat Benin, putting SA in driving seat in group
Sport
9 hours ago

England’s Euro win inspired women footballers, says Beckham

Unicef’s goodwill ambassador says women’s soccer has the potential to show incredible growth
Sport
3 days ago

African World Cup qualifying gets under way

Campaign will determine who fills nine automatic places for Africa at 2026 event
Sport
5 days ago
