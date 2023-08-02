MOGAMAD ALLIE: Get ready for the 28th PSL season and keep an eye on the unstoppable Sundowns

The reset button has been pressed and thankfully all teams will start with a clean sheet when the 28th Premier Soccer League (PSL) season commences on Friday as 13-time champions Sundowns raise the curtain against Sehkuhune United at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium.
After Masandawana cantered to the league title by 13-point (2021) and 16-point (2022 and 2023) margins over the past three seasons, the rest of the league have an obligation, in the interests of SA football, to stop the Chloorkop side from winning a record-extending seventh consecutive title. At the very least the aim should be to close the unhealthy chasm that has developed over the past three seasons.
Although the Chloorkop side have bolstered their midfield with the signings of Argentinian Junior Mendieta from Stellenbosch FC, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa from second-tier Belgian side SK Beveren, and Lesiba Nku from relegated Marumo Gallants, their squad depth and focus will be seriously tested this season with addition of two new competitions to their already busy schedule.
While Rhulani Mokwena’s side will no doubt be keen to secure an eighth successive league title, as well as hoping to regain the Nedbank Cup, there’s also the MTN8 and the new Carling Cup which replaces the Telkom Knockout that hung up in 2021 to challenge for.
Then there’s also the small matter of campaigning in the Champions League and the new African Football League, initially known as the African Super League, which kicks off in October. The two continental competitions carry greater prestige and also financial reward, so that will surely take priority for Downs.
There’s also the huge carrot of qualifying for Fifa’s new expanded 32-team Club World Cup to be staged in the US in June 2025, so Mokwena’s juggling skills will be tested this season like never before.
All those commitments leave Sundowns vulnerable on the home front, although their anticipated closest challengers, going on last season’s form, will also be involved in continental competitions. Like Sundowns, Orlando Pirates will also be campaigning in this season’s Champions League and they no doubt would also want to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup as African champions.
SuperSport United, who don’t quite have the squad depth and resources of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs, will also be campaigning in Africa although the Confederation Cup doesn’t quite have the same prestige and glamour as the Champions League.
The coming season is shaping up to be an important one for Kaizer Chiefs, who are desperate not to stretch their trophy drought beyond an embarrassing seven-season barren spell. New coach Molefi Ntseki, not the most popular appointment when looking at comments from former players and fans, doesn’t have the luxury of dipping his toes into the water, so a confident flying start will be vital to silence the doubters and ease the pressure that inevitably comes with the job.
The addition of the Carling Cup to this season’s competitions opens up an additional stab at success for Amakhosi. This, coupled with the continental commitments of Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport, provides Chiefs with a great opportunity to finally start dusting off their trophy cabinet — if they still know where to find it at their Naturena headquarters.
This season sees the return of familiar faces in the form of Polokwane City, who are back in the top-flight after a three-year absence, and Cape Town Spurs (Ajax Cape Town in all but name), who are relishing playing in the PSL again after their controversial relegation in 2018.
Much interest will focus on how long Morgan Mammila lasts in his second stint as coach of Chippa United, a club that’s perfected the dark art of hiring and firing coaches since first being promoted to the PSL in 2012.
On the international front there’s lots to look forward to with Bafana Bafana returning to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on two of the last three editions. Hugo Broos’ side has grown in confidence and will be seeking at least a place in the second round at the 34th edition of the 24-team competition that will be hosted by the Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11 2024.
Before that, Bafana will also start their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup when the opening round of fixtures commence in November. Topping a group that includes star-laden but erratic Nigeria, neighbours Zimbabwe and Lesotho, together with Benin and Rwanda, won’t be easy but it is possible.
The winners of the nine African groups qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup, with the best four runners-up having a second chance via play-offs. The winning team will qualify for a six-team inter-confederation tournament in March 2026 that will produce the last two qualifiers, so Bafana have a sporting chance of qualifying (besides doing so as hosts in 2010) for their first World Cup since 2002.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Get ready for the 28th PSL season and keep an eye on the unstoppable Sundowns
The rest of the league have an obligation, in the interests of SA football, to stop Downs from winning a record seventh consecutive league title
The reset button has been pressed and thankfully all teams will start with a clean sheet when the 28th Premier Soccer League (PSL) season commences on Friday as 13-time champions Sundowns raise the curtain against Sehkuhune United at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium.
After Masandawana cantered to the league title by 13-point (2021) and 16-point (2022 and 2023) margins over the past three seasons, the rest of the league have an obligation, in the interests of SA football, to stop the Chloorkop side from winning a record-extending seventh consecutive title. At the very least the aim should be to close the unhealthy chasm that has developed over the past three seasons.
Although the Chloorkop side have bolstered their midfield with the signings of Argentinian Junior Mendieta from Stellenbosch FC, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa from second-tier Belgian side SK Beveren, and Lesiba Nku from relegated Marumo Gallants, their squad depth and focus will be seriously tested this season with addition of two new competitions to their already busy schedule.
While Rhulani Mokwena’s side will no doubt be keen to secure an eighth successive league title, as well as hoping to regain the Nedbank Cup, there’s also the MTN8 and the new Carling Cup which replaces the Telkom Knockout that hung up in 2021 to challenge for.
Then there’s also the small matter of campaigning in the Champions League and the new African Football League, initially known as the African Super League, which kicks off in October. The two continental competitions carry greater prestige and also financial reward, so that will surely take priority for Downs.
There’s also the huge carrot of qualifying for Fifa’s new expanded 32-team Club World Cup to be staged in the US in June 2025, so Mokwena’s juggling skills will be tested this season like never before.
All those commitments leave Sundowns vulnerable on the home front, although their anticipated closest challengers, going on last season’s form, will also be involved in continental competitions. Like Sundowns, Orlando Pirates will also be campaigning in this season’s Champions League and they no doubt would also want to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup as African champions.
SuperSport United, who don’t quite have the squad depth and resources of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs, will also be campaigning in Africa although the Confederation Cup doesn’t quite have the same prestige and glamour as the Champions League.
The coming season is shaping up to be an important one for Kaizer Chiefs, who are desperate not to stretch their trophy drought beyond an embarrassing seven-season barren spell. New coach Molefi Ntseki, not the most popular appointment when looking at comments from former players and fans, doesn’t have the luxury of dipping his toes into the water, so a confident flying start will be vital to silence the doubters and ease the pressure that inevitably comes with the job.
The addition of the Carling Cup to this season’s competitions opens up an additional stab at success for Amakhosi. This, coupled with the continental commitments of Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport, provides Chiefs with a great opportunity to finally start dusting off their trophy cabinet — if they still know where to find it at their Naturena headquarters.
This season sees the return of familiar faces in the form of Polokwane City, who are back in the top-flight after a three-year absence, and Cape Town Spurs (Ajax Cape Town in all but name), who are relishing playing in the PSL again after their controversial relegation in 2018.
Much interest will focus on how long Morgan Mammila lasts in his second stint as coach of Chippa United, a club that’s perfected the dark art of hiring and firing coaches since first being promoted to the PSL in 2012.
On the international front there’s lots to look forward to with Bafana Bafana returning to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on two of the last three editions. Hugo Broos’ side has grown in confidence and will be seeking at least a place in the second round at the 34th edition of the 24-team competition that will be hosted by the Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11 2024.
Before that, Bafana will also start their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup when the opening round of fixtures commence in November. Topping a group that includes star-laden but erratic Nigeria, neighbours Zimbabwe and Lesotho, together with Benin and Rwanda, won’t be easy but it is possible.
The winners of the nine African groups qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup, with the best four runners-up having a second chance via play-offs. The winning team will qualify for a six-team inter-confederation tournament in March 2026 that will produce the last two qualifiers, so Bafana have a sporting chance of qualifying (besides doing so as hosts in 2010) for their first World Cup since 2002.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Sundowns coach Mokwena bullish over hard season
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Buying, selling and reselling of club franchises needs to be ...
Bafana sensation Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants, says Bernard Parker
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.