Solomons positive Amakhosi will win trophies this season

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons enjoying a lighter moment with the youngsters. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS FACEBOOK
Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer dealings ahead of the new season make utility fullback Dillan Solomons believe they will finally end their long trophy drought.
Amakhosi have made seven signings in Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
Chiefs’ last trophy was the league title they clinched in the 2014/15 season.
“It’s been very difficult times for Kaizer Chiefs not winning trophies in about seven or eight seasons. I think this season is different, the cohesion is there ... we got to know the new players very well.
“We had different types of camps,” Solomons said. “We are going into this season well-equipped and ready for whatever comes our way. We’ve made the necessary signings even though we already had players in every position, but it was about strengthening and creating that competition so players can step up.
“The arrival of new players is upping everyone’s game because you know there’s competition.”
Solomons indicated that their style of play is unlikely to change under new coach Molefi Ntseki, who replaced Arthur Zwane in June. Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana mentor, will get his tenure as a new Chiefs coach under way against Chippa United in a league game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“The identity stays the same. Kaizer Chiefs want to play one way and one way only. We are a possession-based team. Obviously a new coach comes with his new ideas but I doubt that will change the way we play,” Solomons said.
Having joined from Swallows at the start of last season, Solomons is convinced he has finally settled at Naturena.
“The first season is always difficult at any club and at a club as big as Chiefs it’s more difficult. But I think this season will be better for me because I’ve now adapted and I know what’s required from me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila insists he will not read much into Chiefs’ preseason struggles ahead of their opener on Sunday. They suffered successive defeats against Tanzanian side Young Africans and Township Rollers of Botswana during their preseason friendlies.
But Mmamila feels they will be a completely different side when they meet in the league match as coach Ntseki was trying new combinations during those friendlies.
“Don’t be fooled by what you saw there in Tanzania,” Mammila said. “I think this season they have signed quality players. Good team brandwise, new sponsor and they will come stronger when it comes to motivation.
“For us, it is to win the match in the first 10 minutes. That will help us win the game. We must make sure they don’t get what they want in the early stages and we will get the momentum while they will drop.”
Mammila said though he was confident they will get a positive result against Amakhosi, they will not underestimate them.
Chippa have secured the likes of Augustine Mulenga, Goodman Mosele, Luvuyo Memela, Menzi Ndwandwe and Craig Martin. They are in high spirits ahead of the new season and feel they will have a good campaign, Mammila said.
Fixtures
Friday: Sekhukhune vs Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Saturday: Arrows vs Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport vs Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal vs AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch vs Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy vs Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs vs Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT vs Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.
Solomons positive Amakhosi will win trophies this season
Last conquest was the league title in the 2014/15 season
Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer dealings ahead of the new season make utility fullback Dillan Solomons believe they will finally end their long trophy drought.
Amakhosi have made seven signings in Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
Chiefs’ last trophy was the league title they clinched in the 2014/15 season.
“It’s been very difficult times for Kaizer Chiefs not winning trophies in about seven or eight seasons. I think this season is different, the cohesion is there ... we got to know the new players very well.
“We had different types of camps,” Solomons said. “We are going into this season well-equipped and ready for whatever comes our way. We’ve made the necessary signings even though we already had players in every position, but it was about strengthening and creating that competition so players can step up.
“The arrival of new players is upping everyone’s game because you know there’s competition.”
Solomons indicated that their style of play is unlikely to change under new coach Molefi Ntseki, who replaced Arthur Zwane in June. Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana mentor, will get his tenure as a new Chiefs coach under way against Chippa United in a league game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“The identity stays the same. Kaizer Chiefs want to play one way and one way only. We are a possession-based team. Obviously a new coach comes with his new ideas but I doubt that will change the way we play,” Solomons said.
Having joined from Swallows at the start of last season, Solomons is convinced he has finally settled at Naturena.
“The first season is always difficult at any club and at a club as big as Chiefs it’s more difficult. But I think this season will be better for me because I’ve now adapted and I know what’s required from me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Morgan Mammila insists he will not read much into Chiefs’ preseason struggles ahead of their opener on Sunday. They suffered successive defeats against Tanzanian side Young Africans and Township Rollers of Botswana during their preseason friendlies.
But Mmamila feels they will be a completely different side when they meet in the league match as coach Ntseki was trying new combinations during those friendlies.
“Don’t be fooled by what you saw there in Tanzania,” Mammila said. “I think this season they have signed quality players. Good team brandwise, new sponsor and they will come stronger when it comes to motivation.
“For us, it is to win the match in the first 10 minutes. That will help us win the game. We must make sure they don’t get what they want in the early stages and we will get the momentum while they will drop.”
Mammila said though he was confident they will get a positive result against Amakhosi, they will not underestimate them.
Chippa have secured the likes of Augustine Mulenga, Goodman Mosele, Luvuyo Memela, Menzi Ndwandwe and Craig Martin. They are in high spirits ahead of the new season and feel they will have a good campaign, Mammila said.
Fixtures
Friday: Sekhukhune vs Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Saturday: Arrows vs Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport vs Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal vs AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch vs Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy vs Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs vs Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT vs Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.