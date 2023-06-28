Chiefs appoint Molefi Ntseki as head coach

“We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility,” Motaung said.

“We know it’s not an easy task, but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals. He has been here for two years, working well with coaches Arthur [Zwane] and Dillon [Sheppard] in his role as head of technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach will have Zwane and Sheppard as his assistants.

“I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect,” Ntseki said.

“I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”