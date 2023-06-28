Chiefs appoint Molefi Ntseki as head coach

Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach. He replaces Arthur Zwane, who will be assistant coach after a season in charge of the side.
Before his appointment as the head coach, Ntseki was the head of technical and youth development at the Soweto club.
Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung senior said the club was looking forward to Ntseki sharing his experience and ensuring there is stability in the team “while we improve our performance”. Motaung promised to provide Ntseki with all the support he needs in this new role.
Breaking News: Chiefs Restructure Coaching Department— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 28, 2023
Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to formally announce the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new Head Coach of the first team, effective immediately.
Read more: https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#KCHeadCoach #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/qxUtogd1Ck
“We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility,” Motaung said.
“We know it’s not an easy task, but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals. He has been here for two years, working well with coaches Arthur [Zwane] and Dillon [Sheppard] in his role as head of technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”
The former Bafana Bafana coach will have Zwane and Sheppard as his assistants.
“I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect,” Ntseki said.
“I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”
Chiefs have appointed former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker as an adviser on all technical operations and developing the goalkeeping strategy from junior to senior teams.