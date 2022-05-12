What can be done to awaken the sleeping Amakhosi giant?
Chiefs have to get rid of deadwood, and hope they can lure the talent that can get club vying for trophies again
12 May 2022 - 19:37
At the end of what has been another hugely disappointing Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign — which comes to an end next weekend — Kaizer Chiefs will find themselves at the crossroads.
Chair Kaizer Motaung and his advisers — marketing director Jessica Motaung, football manager Bobby Motaung, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, technical head Molefi Ntseki, and co-caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard — will be confronted with decisions with far-reaching consequences...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now