What can be done to awaken the sleeping Amakhosi giant? Chiefs have to get rid of deadwood, and hope they can lure the talent that can get club vying for trophies again

At the end of what has been another hugely disappointing Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign — which comes to an end next weekend — Kaizer Chiefs will find themselves at the crossroads.

Chair Kaizer Motaung and his advisers — marketing director Jessica Motaung, football manager Bobby Motaung, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, technical head Molefi Ntseki, and co-caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard — will be confronted with decisions with far-reaching consequences...