Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included most of his big-name stars in his 23-man squad to face Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on June 17.
Captain Ronwen Williams in goal and stalwart regulars such as Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Zakhele Lepasa were named by the coach on Thursday.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ promising emerging forward Cassius Mailula was also included.
Cape Town City’s Premiership joint-top scorer Khanyisa Mayo seemed a notable exclusion after he was named in a preliminary squad.
The omission of Sundowns’ Premiership defender of the season Khuliso Mudau might also raise eyebrows as Broos continues to have Sekhukhune United’s Nyiko Mobbie as an ever-present at right-back, where Mudau’s club teammate Thapelo Morena also got the nod.
Broos said he feels his squad is more bonded now than when they lost 2-1 to Morocco in their Group K opener in Rabat in June last year.
“I think we have a squad in the true meaning of the word, we have a team,” the coach said.
Next week’s match has been rendered meaningless in terms of the result as both teams have qualified for the Nations Cup.
The 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast was moved from June and July to early next year due to heat concerns in the West African summer.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas
Strikers: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Zakhele Lepasa, Percy Tau, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco
Coach includes most of his big-name stars in 23-man squad
