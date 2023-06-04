Sport / Soccer

USM Alger make history with Confederation Cup win

Algerian side claim their first continental silverware

04 June 2023 - 16:46 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

USM Alger lost the battle but won the war as they claimed a first continental title with an away goals victory over Tanzanian outfit Young Africans after the second leg of the final of the African Confederation Cup in Algiers on Saturday.

The Algerian side led 2-1 from the first game in Dar es Salaam and, though they were beaten 1-0 by their unfancied opponents at home, lift the title on the away goals rule after the 2-2 aggregate draw.

Djuma Shabani gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after seven minutes but they could not find a second goal that would have seen them crowned champions for the first time too.

Zineddine Belaid had the chance to equalise on the night for USM but he missed his penalty and the hosts were left to cling on through the second half.

The closest USM had got to a continental title before was finishing as Champions League runners-up eight years ago, losing home and away to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The final of this year’s Champions League will be contested between holders Wydad Casablanca from Morocco and 10-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

The first leg will be staged in Cairo on Sunday, with the second game set for June 11 in Casablanca.

Reuters

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Pirates working hard to challenge Sundowns’ six-year reign as PSL champs

Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
Sport
4 days ago

Why Pitso Mosimane turned down offer to coach Zamalek

Al-Ahli Saudi coach explains why he cannot coach Egyptian giants Zamalek
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14 years ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: José Mourinho loses with dignity, ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lionel Messi to leave Paris St Germain, coach ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Adrian Wildschutt flies the SA ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man Utd out to stop Man City stealing their ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Man Utd out to stop Man City stealing their bragging rights

Sport / Soccer

Lionel Messi to leave Paris St Germain, coach confirms

Sport / Soccer

Why Pitso Mosimane turned down offer to coach Zamalek

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola wins manager of the year award

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro fancies Pirates’ chances in the Champions League

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.