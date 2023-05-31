Guardiola wins manager of the year award

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Ukraine confirms attack on port of Odesa, not the claim about the vessel
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
London — Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association and Premier League manager of the year after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and his team are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.
“I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said in a club statement.
Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher to win the League Managers Association award.
Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final due to injury, the club said.
The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Fulham in United’s final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.
“Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash,” the club said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Guardiola wins manager of the year award
London — Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association and Premier League manager of the year after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and his team are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.
“I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said in a club statement.
Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher to win the League Managers Association award.
Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final due to injury, the club said.
The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Fulham in United’s final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.
“Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash,” the club said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated
Guardiola urges Man City to stay focused
Only Champions League glory will make us complete, says Guardiola
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.