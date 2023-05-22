Fifa president backs Vinicius Jnr after racist taunts

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose instead of the usual two
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue had its lights switched off in solidarity with the Real Madrid forward
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Bengaluru — Football governing body Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino expressed his support for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr after he called LaLiga and Spain “racist” after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday's game at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.
Vinicius Jnr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0.
The Brazil international later took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying “racism is normal in LaLiga” and describing Spain as a “racist country”.
“Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society and Fifa stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation,” Infantino said in a statement.
“Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case. That is why the three-step process exists in Fifa competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football.
“Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent.”
Infantino said that steps to stop racism need to be supported through education.
There was a wave of support for Vincius Jnr after the incident, including from Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
LaLiga has previously complained about racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jnr, the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were filmed racially abusing the forward.
Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jnr after a mannequin wearing his No 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fifa president backs Vinicius Jnr after racist taunts
Gianni Infantino expresses support for Real Madrid forward who received racial slurs from Valencia fans
Bengaluru — Football governing body Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino expressed his support for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr after he called LaLiga and Spain “racist” after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday's game at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.
Vinicius Jnr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0.
The Brazil international later took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying “racism is normal in LaLiga” and describing Spain as a “racist country”.
“Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society and Fifa stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation,” Infantino said in a statement.
“Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case. That is why the three-step process exists in Fifa competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football.
“Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent.”
Infantino said that steps to stop racism need to be supported through education.
There was a wave of support for Vincius Jnr after the incident, including from Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
LaLiga has previously complained about racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jnr, the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were filmed racially abusing the forward.
Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jnr after a mannequin wearing his No 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January.
Reuters
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
Premier League talking points: Next season already shaping up as belonging to one team only
City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 victory over Chelsea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Man City come up with all the answers to humble Real
Guardiola downplays Champions League title in City’s legacy
Real keep a grip on Haaland but fail to contain De Bruyne
Racial abuse of Vinicius Jr is a problem for all Spanish football, Ancelotti ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.