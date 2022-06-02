Clubs set to tussle over former Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama

Lebogang Manyama, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, has been linked with a move back to SuperSport United in the off season.

Manyama, 31, was one of eight players Chiefs announced they would not renew the contracts of or would put on transfer in a huge clearance sale by the Naturena side.

The 2016-17 Premier Soccer League top goalscorer and player of the season for Cape Town City arrived at Amakhosi in 2018 after an unhappy stay in Turkey. He scored 15 goals in 95 matches for Amakhosi and was influential in Chiefs’ unexpected run to runners-up under Ernst Middendorp in 2019-20.

Before starring for City and going abroad, Manyama made his name at SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

An insider at SuperSport has revealed that the club would like to have Manyama back after an exodus of talented midfielders such as Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Sipho Mbule.

News emanating from the Mother City is that City are also chasing the signature of their ex-player. It is reported that City chair John Comitis is keen to have the Thembisa-born forward back in the side and that they will be making moves soon to lure him back. A heated race for Manyama’s signature is expected between United and City.

Manyama’s agent and mentor Maimane Phiri, who developed the midfielder at his lower-tier club, Alexandra United, was coy when asked about the player’s future.