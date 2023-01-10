Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ success is due to money, says Brandon Truter

Mamelodi club can buy any player they want while teams with far fewer resources must settle for average to good players

10 January 2023 - 16:00 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter during a DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter has suggested Mamelodi Sundowns’ superiority is not due to coaching but because they have the financial means to buy top-quality players. 

Sundowns have dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the better part of the past decade, winning five successive Premiership titles.      

The Pretoria giants look on course to defend the league title for the sixth time running, having been unstoppable in the first half of the season.

But Truter feels deep pockets are the main reason for the club’s dominance as, tactically, every coach in SA can successfully match their Masandawana counterparts.

“Sundowns are so far ahead of everybody because of the quality they have.”

Truter says as long as there’s no salary cap in SA football, Sundowns will continue to rule the PSL.

“There’s no Fifa [financial] fair play in the country and they can buy any quality they want,” he said, adding that while they are able to attract the country’s best talent to Chloorkop, other teams are forced to rely on average players or inexperienced youngsters.”

The rest of the PSL teams did not have the best young talent and had to settle for average to good players while Sundowns can buy whoever they want, he said. 

“That’s where Fifa [financial] fair play comes in. My bosses at Sekhukhune and, I think, those in the rest of the country, don’t have the depth of pockets Mr [Patrice] Motsepe has.”

Truter is not the first to suggest a salary cap to try to level the playing field here.

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, after being re-elected for another term last year, spoke about the need to implement a squad-size cap.

Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat

Chelsea boss says he understands why supporters booed the team
French football president admits to ‘awkward remarks’ on Zidane

Noel Le Graet, 81, says in an apology they do not reflect his true thoughts on the football legend
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season

Riveiro believes his side can win all their remaining 15 matches
