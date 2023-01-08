Sekhukhune win ruins Chiefs’ birthday celebrations

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
This was supposed to be a night of birthday celebrations for Kaizer Chiefs but Sekhukhune United did not get the memo.
Amakhosi needed the three points to cap the club’s 53rd birthday celebrations at the FNB Stadium but their visitors had other ideas as they left this iconic venue as the ones celebrating a much-needed 1-0 win.
This result is significant for Sekhukhune as they have moved out of the relegation zone to 10th spot on the standings and is huge motivation for recently appointed coach Brandon Truter.
For Amakhosi and coach Arthur Zwane, they missed out on an opportunity to move to second spot on goal difference ahead of SuperSport United who lost to Golden Arrows earlier in the day.
This also means that Chiefs are now 13 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won their past nine league matches, at the midway stage of the campaign.
FT 90| #KC 0 : #SFC 1#Amakhosi4Life #Asidlali #KCYouth pic.twitter.com/86bfRrZGsB— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2023
FT 90| #KC 0 : #SFC 1#Amakhosi4Life #Asidlali #KCYouth pic.twitter.com/86bfRrZGsB
Zwane started the match with the same team that beat Golden Arrows 2-0 last weekend, once again showing faith in emerging 20-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane but he had an underwhelming night.
For the visitors, Truter rang only two changes with goalkeeper Badra Sangare replacing Toaster Nsabata between the sticks and midfielder Siyabulela Shai replaced by Sammy Seabi.
One of the major talking points of the early exchanges was when play was temporarily stopped by referee Siyabulela Qunta to receive medical attention after he collided with Keagan Dolly.
Chiefs had the most attacking opportunities but they lacked the killer instinct when they arrived in the Sekhukhune danger area with players such as Caleb Bimenyimana, Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo wasting opportunities.
Sekhukhune opened the scoring shortly after the halftime restart when Vusimuzi Mncube stole the ball from Chiefs defender Dove Wome before beating Itumeleng Khune.
In a match on Saturday afternoon, Golden Arrows beat SuperSport United 2-1 with goals from Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa finding the back of the net for the hosts in Durban to move to fifth spot on the table.
Thabang Sibanyoni got a late consolation goal for United but they remain in second spot despite the defeat.
In another match, Maritzburg United beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 as they benefited from an own goal by Tshepo Gumede to move from the bottom of the log.
