Janusz Walus will leave prison on Wednesday on parole

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
The killer of SACP leader Chris Hani was stabbed by a fellow inmate in prison in Pretoria last week
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Anyone engaged in sex outside marriage could face up to one year in prison or fines, if President Joko Widodo approves the new law
An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Chris Hani’s killer has been placed on parole, effective from Wednesday.
In a statement, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola announced he had placed Janusz Walus on parole under strict conditions.
Walus, whose release on parole was ordered by the Constitutional Court two weeks ago, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria on Tuesday last week.
He has been receiving treatment in hospital since the stabbing.
On November 21, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus, who murdered SACP leader Hani in 1993, be released on parole within 10 days.
In a statement, Lamola said Walus was only discharged from hospital on Wednesday.
“He will serve two years under community corrections in line with the parole regime upon which he is released. There is no question Walus is a polarising figure in our budding constitutional democracy and that his release has understandably reopened wounds among some in society, especially the family of Hani,” Lamola said in a statement.
The minister went on to detail how Walus almost derailed the democratic project by killing Hani.
“Walus’s actions sought to derail the democratic project at its most critical, formative stage, when the choice of either setting the country on a sustainable path of peace, democracy and reconciliation on the one hand, or chaos, civil strife and bloodletting on the other, was constantly one bad decision away,” Lamola said.
The minister said that in previously denying Walus parole, the decision was not in the spirit of avenging a stalwart of the liberation struggle, but it had always been within the context of giving effect to the interests of justice, from the perspective of what the sentencing court sought to achieve.
“Parole is an acknowledged part of our correctional system. It has proved to be a vital part of reformative treatment for the paroled person who is treated by moral persuasion. This is consistent with the law; that everyone has the right not to be deprived of freedom arbitrarily or without just cause, and that sentenced offenders have the right to benefit from the least severe of the prescribed punishments,” Lamola said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Janusz Walus will leave prison on Wednesday on parole
The killer of SACP leader Chris Hani was stabbed by a fellow inmate in prison in Pretoria last week
Chris Hani’s killer has been placed on parole, effective from Wednesday.
In a statement, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola announced he had placed Janusz Walus on parole under strict conditions.
Walus, whose release on parole was ordered by the Constitutional Court two weeks ago, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria on Tuesday last week.
He has been receiving treatment in hospital since the stabbing.
On November 21, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus, who murdered SACP leader Hani in 1993, be released on parole within 10 days.
In a statement, Lamola said Walus was only discharged from hospital on Wednesday.
“He will serve two years under community corrections in line with the parole regime upon which he is released. There is no question Walus is a polarising figure in our budding constitutional democracy and that his release has understandably reopened wounds among some in society, especially the family of Hani,” Lamola said in a statement.
The minister went on to detail how Walus almost derailed the democratic project by killing Hani.
“Walus’s actions sought to derail the democratic project at its most critical, formative stage, when the choice of either setting the country on a sustainable path of peace, democracy and reconciliation on the one hand, or chaos, civil strife and bloodletting on the other, was constantly one bad decision away,” Lamola said.
The minister said that in previously denying Walus parole, the decision was not in the spirit of avenging a stalwart of the liberation struggle, but it had always been within the context of giving effect to the interests of justice, from the perspective of what the sentencing court sought to achieve.
“Parole is an acknowledged part of our correctional system. It has proved to be a vital part of reformative treatment for the paroled person who is treated by moral persuasion. This is consistent with the law; that everyone has the right not to be deprived of freedom arbitrarily or without just cause, and that sentenced offenders have the right to benefit from the least severe of the prescribed punishments,” Lamola said.
TimesLIVE
Waluś still receiving medical treatment after stabbing, awaiting news on parole
WATCH: Hani killer Janusz Waluś’ parole in focus
Limpho Hani’s rescission application unlikely to stop Waluś’s parole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PAUL HOFFMAN: The Waluś conundrum needs light, not heat
Waluś stabbed in prison before release on parole
Top court to rule on political assassin Janusz Waluś’ parole bid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.