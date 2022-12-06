England’s Saka ready for World Cup penalties despite Euro 2020 miss

Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
Al Rayyan — Bukayo Saka’s world came crashing down when he missed the last penalty in the shoot-out of the European Championship final in 2021, but the England forward said on Monday he has matured since that miss to become a more confident player.
Saka took England’s fifth spot kick against Italy after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had failed to score, with his miss giving Italy the trophy at Wembley — a miss that resulted in a torrent of often racist social media abuse.
But the 21-year-old has put the incident behind him and even stepped up to take spot kicks for his club Arsenal, who are at the top of the Premier League table.
“I’ve matured and progressed a lot as a player and a person since that moment, and I wouldn’t have stepped up the times I’ve stepped up for Arsenal to take a penalty if I wasn’t confident,” Saka said.
“So if the moment comes and I’m set to take it, I’ll be more than happy to,” he said, adding that his teammates’ support helped him overcome the miss.
“The whole team has got around me. So I think that’s another example of how close our team is, how together it is.”
Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden — the three youngest players in the England squad — have been described as “generational talents”, but the Arsenal player said they have learnt to tune out the noise, be it compliments or criticism.
“We don’t really talk about what people say on the outside, there’s much good stuff, the compliments — but there’s also some bad things as well, so we’re trying not to read everything,” Saka said.
“I know that definitely all three of us have more confidence in ourselves. We know we have quality to go into the game and decide the game.”
He has also relied on his biggest support system: his family have travelled to Qatar and watched him score three times in the group stage to be behind France’s Kylian Mbappe (five goals) in the goal-scoring charts.
“They follow me everywhere and they have done since I started my footballing journey. To go from that to scoring a goal at the World Cup, those are the moments that will stay with me forever,” Saka said.
“It’s really nice to see them in the crowd and see their smile, get up and clap for me. I always try to look out for them.”
Reuters
England’s Saka ready for World Cup penalties despite Euro 2020 miss
The 21-year-old has put the incident behind him and even stepped up to take spot kicks for Arsenal
