Sport / Soccer

Gakpo nets again as Dutch beat World Cup hosts Qatar

Netherlands secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages

29 November 2022 - 20:05 Mark Gleeson
Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar is challenged by Cody Gakpo of Netherlands during the Fifa World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, November 29 2022. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES
Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar is challenged by Cody Gakpo of Netherlands during the Fifa World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, November 29 2022. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

Al Khor - Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in three games as the Netherlands comfortably beat World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages.

The Qataris had been eliminated after their 3-1 loss to Senegal and despite huge investment in state-of-the-art facilities to host the World Cup, they came up short again on the pitch.

They were not without their moments in a dull first half, forcing a couple of corners and threatening on the edge of the Dutch area, but no sooner had they bared their teeth than they were hit with a gut-punch of a goal by Gakpo.

Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Memphis  Depay and the Qatari defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.

With Qatar lacking the quality to mount a comeback, the Dutch had a goal ruled out after Gakpo was judged to have handled the ball in the build-up, but they still coasted to victory. Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Saudi Arabia coach Renard’s steady hand delivers ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and entire ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Powell takes charge of Sharks for the season ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Germany bank on simple win over Costa Rica to do ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia coach Renard’s steady hand delivers rewards

Sport / Soccer

Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

Sport / Soccer

Germany bank on simple win over Costa Rica to do the trick

Sport / Soccer

Ghana triumph against South Korea in five-goal thriller

Sport / Soccer

Spain, Japan both committed to win in Group E showdown

Sport / Soccer

African nations, guided by local coaches, strut their stuff at the World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Japanese subs sink stunned Germany

Sport / Soccer

Veterans Messi and Lewandowski face off for knockout berth

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.