Gakpo nets again as Dutch beat World Cup hosts Qatar

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when illegal duty-free sales came to light
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a world-changing achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons
Al Khor - Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in three games as the Netherlands comfortably beat World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages.
The Qataris had been eliminated after their 3-1 loss to Senegal and despite huge investment in state-of-the-art facilities to host the World Cup, they came up short again on the pitch.
They were not without their moments in a dull first half, forcing a couple of corners and threatening on the edge of the Dutch area, but no sooner had they bared their teeth than they were hit with a gut-punch of a goal by Gakpo.
Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.
Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Memphis Depay and the Qatari defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.
With Qatar lacking the quality to mount a comeback, the Dutch had a goal ruled out after Gakpo was judged to have handled the ball in the build-up, but they still coasted to victory. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gakpo nets again as Dutch beat World Cup hosts Qatar
Netherlands secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages
Al Khor - Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in three games as the Netherlands comfortably beat World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages.
The Qataris had been eliminated after their 3-1 loss to Senegal and despite huge investment in state-of-the-art facilities to host the World Cup, they came up short again on the pitch.
They were not without their moments in a dull first half, forcing a couple of corners and threatening on the edge of the Dutch area, but no sooner had they bared their teeth than they were hit with a gut-punch of a goal by Gakpo.
Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.
Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Memphis Depay and the Qatari defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.
With Qatar lacking the quality to mount a comeback, the Dutch had a goal ruled out after Gakpo was judged to have handled the ball in the build-up, but they still coasted to victory. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi Arabia coach Renard’s steady hand delivers rewards
Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16
Germany bank on simple win over Costa Rica to do the trick
Ghana triumph against South Korea in five-goal thriller
Spain, Japan both committed to win in Group E showdown
African nations, guided by local coaches, strut their stuff at the World Cup
Japanese subs sink stunned Germany
Veterans Messi and Lewandowski face off for knockout berth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.