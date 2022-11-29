Sport / Soccer

Germany bank on simple win over Costa Rica to do the trick

The four-times champions must bag the three points if they are to have any chance of advancing

29 November 2022 - 19:29 Karolos Grohmann
Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich, left, is challenged by Presnel Kimpembe of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/David Ramos
Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich, left, is challenged by Presnel Kimpembe of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/David Ramos

Al Rayyan — Germany are not eyeing a high score in their final World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica on Thursday but are just hoping a simple win will be enough to carry them into the next round.

The four-times champions must bag the three points to have any chance of advancing, and will simultaneously be getting updates on the other match between Spain and Japan that will decide the final standings.

Victory over Costa Rica, who lost 7-0 in their opener to Spain, with a win for Spain against Japan, would cause the Germans to progress to the round of 16 with the Spaniards.

A draw between Spain and Japan, or even a win for the Asians, would take the equation to goal difference.

“I think against Costa Rica we will be a lot of the time in the opponents’ box compared to our game against Spain and there it will come down to how we play in the box,” attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have a lot [of] humility. We have one point and minus one goal difference so there is no reason to be euphoric.”

The Germans suffered a shock 2-1 opening loss to Japan before snatching a 1-1 draw against Spain thanks to forward Niclas Fuellkrug’s late equaliser to stay alive.

“But we still have the chance to advance and show the football world what we have,” he said.

With simultaneous kickoffs for the final matches, the Germans will have one eye on Spain, hoping qualification will not come down to goal difference.

“It is important to simultaneously monitor the other game because you can adapt your strategy a bit accordingly,” said Mueller.

“We want to play the best game we can and win it but I do not think you can say that an 8-0 is a realistic concept at a World Cup.”

Asked whether Fuellkrug’s goal against the Spaniards was a turning-point for their tournament, Mueller, playing in his fourth World Cup, said, “We will need more golden moments that are required for such a tournament process.”

As for World Cup novice Fuellkrug, who at 29 made his debut days before the World Cup, that goal was not going to derail his focus.

“It was still only a 1-1 but it gives us energy,” Fuellkrug said. “The work continues. We have to be realistic. We are in a situation that we can advance but it is not all in our hands.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Saudi Arabia coach Renard’s steady hand delivers ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and entire ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Powell takes charge of Sharks for the season ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Germany bank on simple win over Costa Rica to do ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Spain, Japan both committed to win in Group E showdown

Sport / Soccer

African nations, guided by local coaches, strut their stuff at the World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Costa Rica stun Japan with late winner

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.