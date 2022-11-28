Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Midfielder's super strike sends Brazilian fans into seventh heaven and lights up a dull match
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Doha — Doha’s Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.
The midfielder’s spectacular 83rd minute goal sent Brazil through with a game to spare and lit a touch paper to a contest that up to then had struggled to smoulder.
But the sea of Brazilian fans will not care about any of that as 80 or so minutes of sloppy passing and directionless play was forgotten in the hysteria of the final minutes.
Tens of thousands of yellow shirts had painted the inside of this quirky stadium bright yellow in a frieze of canary, broken up only by small pockets of local fans in traditional white robes and a smattering of red Swiss shirts.
It was hard to believe this was a match being played on the Arabian Peninsula, for it had every setting of a home game for the Brazilians — from the thunderous roars accompanying every fancy move to the rhythmic beat drummed out throughout.
But if the supporters had planned for a party, the student of soccer might well have suspected otherwise. The two previous World Cup meetings between these two sides had ended in draws — 2-2 in 1950 and 1-1 in 2018.
The Brazilians had only won three of their nine matchups with Switzerland in total, with four drawn and two losses.
This Monday night clash looked to be heading for another stalemate before Casemiro’s moment of pure magic.
With Brazil increasingly desperate, halftime substitute Rodrygo played a first time ball to Casemiro who struck it with the outside of his foot and it glided — in time-honoured Brazilian fashion — past Yann Sommer in goal.
While Rodrygo provided the assist, Casemiro and Brazil owe a huge debt of gratitude to Vinicius Jr for the goal — Brazil’s newest superstar had drawn three increasingly desperate defenders onto him which created space for the goal.
Winded by a cruel moment of Brazilian brilliance, the Swiss slumped and the match could well have ended two or 3-0, but that would have been unduly harsh on the Europeans who, for the most part, blunted their opponents.
The Swiss, though, can take heart from their performance and a win against Serbia in their final group match will send them through along with Brazil, and a draw could even be enough.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16
Clash looked to be heading for a stalemate before striker’s moment of pure magic
Doha — Doha’s Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.
The midfielder’s spectacular 83rd minute goal sent Brazil through with a game to spare and lit a touch paper to a contest that up to then had struggled to smoulder.
But the sea of Brazilian fans will not care about any of that as 80 or so minutes of sloppy passing and directionless play was forgotten in the hysteria of the final minutes.
Tens of thousands of yellow shirts had painted the inside of this quirky stadium bright yellow in a frieze of canary, broken up only by small pockets of local fans in traditional white robes and a smattering of red Swiss shirts.
It was hard to believe this was a match being played on the Arabian Peninsula, for it had every setting of a home game for the Brazilians — from the thunderous roars accompanying every fancy move to the rhythmic beat drummed out throughout.
But if the supporters had planned for a party, the student of soccer might well have suspected otherwise. The two previous World Cup meetings between these two sides had ended in draws — 2-2 in 1950 and 1-1 in 2018.
The Brazilians had only won three of their nine matchups with Switzerland in total, with four drawn and two losses.
This Monday night clash looked to be heading for another stalemate before Casemiro’s moment of pure magic.
With Brazil increasingly desperate, halftime substitute Rodrygo played a first time ball to Casemiro who struck it with the outside of his foot and it glided — in time-honoured Brazilian fashion — past Yann Sommer in goal.
While Rodrygo provided the assist, Casemiro and Brazil owe a huge debt of gratitude to Vinicius Jr for the goal — Brazil’s newest superstar had drawn three increasingly desperate defenders onto him which created space for the goal.
Winded by a cruel moment of Brazilian brilliance, the Swiss slumped and the match could well have ended two or 3-0, but that would have been unduly harsh on the Europeans who, for the most part, blunted their opponents.
The Swiss, though, can take heart from their performance and a win against Serbia in their final group match will send them through along with Brazil, and a draw could even be enough.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Veterans Messi and Lewandowski face off for knockout berth
Ecuador told to keep focus ahead of Senegal clash
Just watch us against Wales, says England’s Marcus Rashford
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup opener
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
Portugal shadowed by Ronaldo as they take on Ghana
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.