×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Africa boasts all-African coaches at World Cup

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia head to tournament with home-grown managers

08 November 2022 - 17:50 Mark Gleeson
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse. PIcture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse. PIcture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Africa will have five home-grown coaches at the World Cup finals for the first time in a breakthrough that could lead to a change of mindset and more opportunity for locals.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia all head to Qatar next week with a local in charge, representative of a dramatic shift in attitude from football leaders on the continent.

Previously, African teams at the World Cup have overwhelmingly been led by coaches from Europe or Latin America.

In 2010, when Africa had six teams at the finals, only Algeria were led by a home-grown coach while at the 1998 finals, all five African representatives had Europeans in command.

The preference for coaches from outside the continent had been the norm for decades, both in national team ranks and also at club level but is a trend that is now being vigorously questioned.

“Something is happening at the level of coaches on the African continent,” said Aliou Cisse, who is taking Senegal to a second successive World Cup, referring to the newfound abundance of African coaches in top jobs across the continent.

It is a significant switch from Russia four years ago when Cisse was one of two African coaches at the 2018 World Cup with the other three at the head of African teams coming from Argentina, France and Germany.

“Our dream is for African expertise to be valued as well, for people to understand that in Africa there are very good coaches,” Cisse said in a recent interview.

The change in attitude has followed success for African coaches in continental competition in recent years. The past two Africa Cup of Nations have been won by teams with an African at the helm while the past seven CAF Champions League winning coaches have all been African.

Morocco appointed former international defender Walid Regragui to the post two months ago after he had taken Wydad Casablanca to Champions League success in May. Cameroon will be led by Rigobert Song, who is among their most capped players; Tunisia by Jalel Kadri and Ghana have Otto Addo, another former international in charge.

“These are people that might have had past success and been good coaches in Europe but for African football, you need the right coach for the right moment,” says Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet, a Belgian with more than a decade’s experience of African football.

“Someone who understands African football, one understands the culture, who understands the pros and the cons of working with an African team and someone who can get the maximum out of them,” he said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Different campaigns lead New Zealand, Pakistan to ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Polemics about Qatar’s hosting of ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for two ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

Sport / Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Group F: Belgium and Croatia pose a threat to Morocco

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool looking forward to Real Madrid rematch, says Klopp

Sport / Soccer

The sisterhood of Muslim women soccer players

World / Europe

Liverpool FC owners weigh up new shareholders

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.