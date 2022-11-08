Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for two friendlies

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-man final squad to play Mozambique and Angola in two friendlies on November 17 and 20 at Mbombela Stadium.
The matches are part of Forward included in the preparation for the back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
Orlando Pirates’ red-hot forward Monnapule Saleng and in-form midfielder Miguel Timm, both instrumental when Bucs lifted the MTN8 trophy with a final win against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday, are notable inclusions.
Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 dismantling of Sierra Leone in a friendly in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’ young squad based on age — retains his place.
⚽ 𝐁𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐁𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 ⚽️Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his squad for the international friendly matches against Mozambique & Angola. #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/tfBn4bqFIC— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 8, 2022
Swedish-based Luke le Roux, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.
Bafana have already played one qualifier against Morocco, which they lost 2-1 to the Atlas Lions despite taking a 1-0 lead in Rabat.
If SA beat Liberia twice they will end at least second in a Group K reduced to three teams by the expulsion of Zimbabwe by Fifa over government interference in sport, and Bafana will go to the Ivory Coast 2023 finals.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh, UAE), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
