×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on state capture report

Zondo commission of inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft

23 October 2022 - 18:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation to outline the steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations.

Earlier in October, the president received the amended version of the final report on the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Ramaphosa has advised the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, that he would be submitting his response to parliament. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is ...
National / Labour
2.
Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday on response ...
National
3.
SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ behind ...
National
4.
Think again on timeframe for private access to ...
National
5.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on state ...
National

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa submission on Zondo state capture report in ...

Politics

Zuma takes swipe at Zondo ahead of state capture report response

National

PETER BRUCE: Squabbling ministers worse than kids in a sweet shop

Opinion / Columnists

It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.