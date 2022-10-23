There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Russia swept into Ukraine the day after the last budget and changed the world
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Rushdie's agent reveals the extent of injuries inflicted on ‘The Satanic Verses’ author during an attacked in New York in August
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation to outline the steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations.
Earlier in October, the president received the amended version of the final report on the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
Ramaphosa has advised the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, that he would be submitting his response to parliament.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on state capture report
Zondo commission of inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft
