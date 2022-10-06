Dortmund and Bayern energised and confident ahead of clash

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s ruling party recognises new seized Russian territory — essentially Bantustans — in eastern Ukraine that look a lot like Verwoerd’s apartheid policy
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Business Day TV speaks to Richards Bay Minerals MD Werner Duvenhage
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
It's based on a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab and is readily transferable from one truck chassis to the next
Berlin — Borussia Dortmund go into Der Klassiker against champions Bayern Munich on Saturday with improved confidence, coach Edin Terzic said as they look to claim top spot in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Cologne last week but their sparkling 4-1 Champions League victory away to Sevilla on Wednesday was the perfect dress rehearsal for Saturday’s match.
“The way we approached the game [at Sevilla] was a really good step forward,” Terzic said. “We can take a lot of good things with us from this game and we will also need to improve some others.”
What looked to be improving was Dortmund’s defence, which conceded only once despite Sevilla having 20 goal attempts.
Terzic’s fourth-placed team, who are level on 15 points with third-placed Bayern and two behind pacesetters Union Berlin and Freiburg, have been struggling with their backline, having leaked 10 goals in eight league games so far. That is almost double the number each of the top three teams have conceded.
“Confidence is something that does not just appear but you have to work hard for it,” said Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, who was on target against Sevilla. “If we all stick together and give it all we have then we are in a position to get everything. We are really looking forward to Bayern.”
The Bavarians are in equally buoyant mood after last week’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen ended their four-game winless run in the Bundesliga.
Julian Nagelsmann’s team followed that up with a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane on target and looking far sharper than a few weeks ago.
“Dortmund should be prepared to face a highly motivated Bayern team,” said Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka.
“In the league this remains our most important game because it’s the blue riband duel. We are raring to go and will step on the gas. As far as the table is concerned this does not matter before the game. It is 90 minutes with everything at stake and that is how we will approach this game,” he added.
Leaders Union Berlin will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt when they travel to VfB Stuttgart on Sunday when Freiburg visit Hertha Berlin.
Reuters
Dortmund and Bayern energised and confident ahead of clash
Der Klassiker promises to be a tense match with both sides on form
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?
Ofori goes from Bucs hero to zero as Sekhukhune win
Man City boss wants ‘exceptional’ Foden to stay for years
