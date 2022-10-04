Ofori goes from Bucs hero to zero as Sekhukhune win

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Touted as a team who could challenge champions Mamelodi Sundowns this term, 10-man Orlando Pirates were given a harsh reality check by Sekhukhune United, who beat them 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Elias Mokwana scored United’s first goal in the 84th minute after a splendid build-up, in which they strung together more than 10 passes without losing possession.
Vusumuzi Mncube put the game to bed by scoring the second goal, which was a gift from Pirates goalkeeper Richards Ofori, who was dispossessed trying to dribble.
The win will give Sekhukhune coach Kaitano Tembo some breathing space, as pressure was mounting on the Zimbabwean, having gone six games without a win.
Ironically, Pirates had their goalkeeper Ofori to thank for keeping the scoreline even before the halftime break. The Ghanaian was first tested by former Bucs player and Sekhukhune skipper Linda Mntambo with a ferocious long-range shot, but was equal to the task.
Ofori produced another brilliant save to deny Daniel Cardoso, who had followed up with a volleyed effort after Mntambo’s attempt.
The match was halted for a few minutes early in the second period after one of the assistant referees, Cledwin Baloyi, collided with Pirates captain Innocent Maela on the touchline. Baloyi looked dizzy for a moment before soldiering on.
Pirates were dealt a major blow when Thabiso Monyane received his marching orders 12 minutes into the second half. The Sea Robbers’ right-back earnedhis second yellow for hauling down speeding Sekhukhune winger Mncube, after being cautioned for a dangerous tackle on Victor Letsoalo.
Shortly after Monyane’s red card, Pirates trainer Jose Riveiro made three changes at once, bringing in Vincent Pule, Kermit Erasmus and Deon Hotto for Kabelo Dlamini, Zakhele Lepasa and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.
Thanks to his pace, Hotto’s introduction afforded Pirates a sense of urgency. The Namibian also whipped in a few crosses to locate Erasmus but Sekhukhune centre-backs Cardoso and Edwin Gyimah kept the striker at bay.
Keeper makes splendid saves, then howler
Ofori goes from Bucs hero to zero as Sekhukhune win
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
