Arsenal bring on 15-year-old in easy win at Brentford

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
London — Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.
Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.
The previous youngest player to feature in the league was Harvey Elliott, now of Liverpool, who was 16 years, 38 days old when he made his top-flight debut for Fulham.
Arsenal had suffered their first defeat of the season in their last outing, at Manchester United, but never looked in danger, controlling the game from the outset.
Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.
Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Granit Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.
The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.
“We have a different mentality this season. We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference,” said Arsenal midfielder Xhaka. “More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go.”
Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points. The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points but manager Thomas Frank said they had lost to genuine title contenders.
“We lost 3-0, to the No 1 in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side. I think we performed quite well, not 10 out of 10 but if you want to win or get something out of a team [that are] flying, you cannot concede the first from a set piece and then the second one,” he said.
“We lost the game, I hate losing, [but] they are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliant. Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Arsenal bring on 15-year-old in easy win at Brentford
London — Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.
Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.
The previous youngest player to feature in the league was Harvey Elliott, now of Liverpool, who was 16 years, 38 days old when he made his top-flight debut for Fulham.
Arsenal had suffered their first defeat of the season in their last outing, at Manchester United, but never looked in danger, controlling the game from the outset.
Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.
Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Granit Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.
The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.
“We have a different mentality this season. We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference,” said Arsenal midfielder Xhaka. “More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go.”
Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points. The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points but manager Thomas Frank said they had lost to genuine title contenders.
“We lost 3-0, to the No 1 in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side. I think we performed quite well, not 10 out of 10 but if you want to win or get something out of a team [that are] flying, you cannot concede the first from a set piece and then the second one,” he said.
“We lost the game, I hate losing, [but] they are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliant. Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders.”
Reuters
Buoyant Spurs face huge test at City
Ten Hag happy with Man Utd bench and Antony’s stunning debut
Six Chelsea managers, some hot, some not
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Atletico to test Real’s perfect start
Newcastle in ‘must win’ game against Bournemouth
Dortmund looking to outsmart Schalke in derby
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.