England needs to ignite with two matches to go before Qatar

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in the country after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car
Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
Manchester — England manager Gareth Southgate heads into the final two matches before the World Cup finals knowing he needs to quickly recapture the form of a team that is without a win in their past four games.
Friday’s Nations League encounter with Italy at Milan’s San Siro Stadium and then Monday’s visit of Germany to Wembley Stadium are the last two chances Southgate will have to restore some of the positive vibes around his team.
England and Southgate were jeered and booed off the field in June after collapsing to a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Hungary, which followed draws with the Italians and Germans and an away loss to the Hungarians.
Some have written off those Nations League results as an inevitable product of playing in a minor competition at the end of a long season, but Southgate’s more serious problems lay in the lack of form of several of his regular starters.
Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were key components in the team that reached the final of the Euros in 2021 but both have seen their disappointing form cost them places in the starting line-ups at their club.
Southgate has shown belief in the pair by naming them in his squad for this month’s games, but two other Manchester United players — forward Marcus Rashford and winger Jadon Sancho — have not been included.
Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, the most obvious replacement for Shaw, has started only once in the Premier League for the London club, while central midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also had limited minutes and misses out due to injury.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, who has missed his club’s last three games in all competitions through injury, has been given a late call-up to replace Phillips.
“Clearly, we have a number of players ... who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club. It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us. It is not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to be played before Qatar,” said Southgate.
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is another player whose muted form at club level will be a concern, while the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford adds another element of uncertainty to Southgate’s side.
The hope for the England manager is that Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in attack will provide enough firepower to ensure England don’t head to Qatar on a six-match winless run.
At the back, Southgate has recalled Eric Dier after a solid start to the season for the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back who had mostly played in midfield for his country.
To give England any kind of momentum, Southgate needs his young midfielders — Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham — to bring the energy that was missing in June’s games.
The deadline for naming squads for the World Cup is November 13. The tournament begins seven days later and England’s first group B match is against Iran on November 21. England will also face the US and Wales in the tournament, which concludes with the final on December 18.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
England needs to ignite with two matches to go before Qatar
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
Manchester — England manager Gareth Southgate heads into the final two matches before the World Cup finals knowing he needs to quickly recapture the form of a team that is without a win in their past four games.
Friday’s Nations League encounter with Italy at Milan’s San Siro Stadium and then Monday’s visit of Germany to Wembley Stadium are the last two chances Southgate will have to restore some of the positive vibes around his team.
England and Southgate were jeered and booed off the field in June after collapsing to a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Hungary, which followed draws with the Italians and Germans and an away loss to the Hungarians.
Some have written off those Nations League results as an inevitable product of playing in a minor competition at the end of a long season, but Southgate’s more serious problems lay in the lack of form of several of his regular starters.
Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were key components in the team that reached the final of the Euros in 2021 but both have seen their disappointing form cost them places in the starting line-ups at their club.
Southgate has shown belief in the pair by naming them in his squad for this month’s games, but two other Manchester United players — forward Marcus Rashford and winger Jadon Sancho — have not been included.
Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, the most obvious replacement for Shaw, has started only once in the Premier League for the London club, while central midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also had limited minutes and misses out due to injury.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, who has missed his club’s last three games in all competitions through injury, has been given a late call-up to replace Phillips.
“Clearly, we have a number of players ... who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club. It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us. It is not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to be played before Qatar,” said Southgate.
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is another player whose muted form at club level will be a concern, while the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford adds another element of uncertainty to Southgate’s side.
The hope for the England manager is that Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in attack will provide enough firepower to ensure England don’t head to Qatar on a six-match winless run.
At the back, Southgate has recalled Eric Dier after a solid start to the season for the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back who had mostly played in midfield for his country.
To give England any kind of momentum, Southgate needs his young midfielders — Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham — to bring the energy that was missing in June’s games.
The deadline for naming squads for the World Cup is November 13. The tournament begins seven days later and England’s first group B match is against Iran on November 21. England will also face the US and Wales in the tournament, which concludes with the final on December 18.
Reuters
Conte’s decision on Son proves to be a masterstroke
Arsenal bring on 15-year-old in easy win at Brentford
Atletico to test Real’s perfect start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Safa director aims to fix ties between Broos and PSL coaches
Marcelo Allende’s late goal secures the points for Sundowns
Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendlies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.