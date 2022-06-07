Ria Ledwaba heads to court to stop Safa elections

SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba and her supporters have served court papers seeking to stop the Safa elections on June 25.

Sources from within Ledwaba’s camp said this is because they allege several constitutional irregularities surrounding the elections. They allege some constitutional changes made at a March 26 ordinary congress were aimed at entrenching incumbent Danny Jordaan as president.

Ledwaba, Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng were announced by Safa as cleared by the governance committee to stand for the Safa presidency in the elective congress.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe on Tuesday sent a letter to the body’s national executive committee (NEC) informing them of the court papers being served.