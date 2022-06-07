National SA’s $8.5bn energy package is intended only for renewables, donor says Any plans to invest in new coal-fired power would also be inconsistent with SA’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions, US Treasury official tells conference B L Premium

Any new investment by SA in coal-fired power generation would be inconsistent with the spirit and intent of a $8.5bn funding package proposed by the UK, US, Germany, France and the EU to expedite the country’s transition to green energy, a representative of the US Treasury told a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Further investments in fossil-fuel based power would also be inconsistent with the country’s commitment to limit emissions to between 350-million tonnes and 420-million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — a reduction of between 20% and 33% — by 2030, according to John Morton, the US Treasury’s climate counsellor, who addressed the Enlit Africa conference via a video link...