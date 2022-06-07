×

Sport / Soccer

Jordaan defends presidential election process as fair

07 June 2022 - 17:32 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa president Danny Jordaan says there's enough time for his rivals to canvass votes. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has rubbished criticism that his rivals were not given enough time to canvass votes for their presidency bid.

Jordaan, standing for a third term at Safa’s elective congress on June 25, will go toe to toe with vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

The candidates were confirmed by the governance committee on Monday, leaving the presidential hopefuls with 14 days to campaign before the big day.

Ledwaba wanted to hold a press conference to announce her election manifesto on May 10, but was warned by Safa she could be disqualified if she canvassed before being cleared by the governance committee.

A criticism of the process has been that it favours the incumbent in the build-up to the congress.

However, Jordaan said the opposing candidates have more time compared with the elective congress in 2018.

“In 2018, we had nine days and now we have 14 days, and in truth some people started campaigning in 2019,” Jordaan said. “They had four years of campaigning. So, it’s neither here nor there.”

Jordaan has come under a lot of criticism over his leadership style and been accused of corruption, but said the process to elect the president is going to be as fair and clear as possible.

“We have insisted the process should be independent,” he said. “We have set up independence structures, the governance committee, ethics committee and the independent committee officer who must investigate and make sure candidates comply and are able to stand.

“At Safa we have dealt with all the structures necessary to make sure we have the best governance on the continent. We are one of the few that have an ethics committee.”

