×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Klopp celebrates Mane’s ‘technique, desire and physicality’

11 May 2022 - 17:12 Christian Radnedge
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on May 10 2022 in Birmingham, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NAOMI BARKER
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on May 10 2022 in Birmingham, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NAOMI BARKER

Birmingham — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp heaped praise on his forward Sadio Mane after the Senegalese scored the winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday that kept his side alive in the Premier League title race.

Mane’s smart header in the 65th minute from a Luis Diaz cross once again showed his ability in front of goal, on the same day reports emerged that Barcelona and Bayern Munich were interested in signing the 30-year-old with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Liverpool were struggling at 1-1 in the game at Villa Park until Mane’s intervention which was his 22nd goal for the club in all competitions this season.

“He’s a machine, I told him after the game. He is a massive player. His physicality is brutal. He is a mix of technique, desire and physicality when at the moment everyone has a few yards in the legs,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Top goal, he is just a fantastic world-class player.”

British media reports said on Tuesday Liverpool were keen to reopen contract talks with Mane to ward off potential suitors such as Bayern who may need to replace striker Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has been linked with a move away from the German champions this summer.

Klopp will bank on Mane providing more inspiration in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, but he may have to do without defensive midfielder Fabinho who was forced off injured in the first half at Villa.

“Like all injuries during the season it’s a blow. He’s rather positive, I’m not sure what I can make of that so we have to wait for further assessment,” the German told the BBC.

“We will be ready for Saturday but now it’s definitely recovery time, analyse time for the coaches, even though we played Chelsea a lot of times this season it’s still necessary, and from Thursday we will try to help the boys with all the information to prepare for this game.”

Reuters

Guardiola mum on Haaland signing

Manchester City manager says he is banned from commenting until deal is done
Sport
23 hours ago

Premier League talking points: Title race shifts in Man City’s favour

Spurs play spoiler role for Liverpool by denying them three vital points
Sport
2 days ago

Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

Champions seem set to lift their fourth title in five years
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Cricket SA closes the book on Boucher racism ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Fixtures poser as Confed to force Pirates’ games ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bulls captain Coetzee aims to improve game amid ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Safa vice-president opts not to attend election ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Broos is getting it all wrong with Bafana, says Doctor Khumalo

Sport / Soccer

‘Shakes’ Mashaba blasts Safa, joins Ledwaba’s campaign for top job

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola mum on Haaland signing

Sport / Soccer

Fixtures poser as Confed to force Pirates’ games past end of PSL season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.