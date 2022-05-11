LETTER: Fikile Mbalula’s rail policy talk will always be just that

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s verbosity about an ambitious national rail policy is garbage, to say the least. The policy white paper in the state periodical will remain just that — a policy statement that the ANC government is incapable of implementing.

He said further: “This is intended to open up space for private-sector investment and economic regulation.”

The man is deluded. The private sector will never partner this government in a rail programme. The ANC has never, in 27 years, been able to institute effective economic regulation. Instead, under the ANC, the railways have been stripped bare by thieves.

Aside from the fact that Mbalula’s tongue wags before his brain has caught up, the trail of destruction left by the ANC in entities it inherited precludes any veracity in his comments. After 2024 things may change when the ANC is out of power.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff

