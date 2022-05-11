Broos is getting it all wrong with Bafana, says Doctor Khumalo

Former Bafana Bafana footballer Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo believes national coach Hugo Broos is getting his selections wrong because he has excluded experienced performers from the team.

Broos continues to be criticised for leaving Mamelodi Sundowns players out of the national team, even though the Brazilians are dominating SA football.

Many are calling for Broos to change his mindset and include in-form, experienced players to add stability in Bafana, particularly Downs midfielders Andile Jali and Themba Zwane, who are both being mentioned for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) player of the season award.

“I do not understand how Ethan Brooks could play in that away match against Ghana ahead of Andile Jali,” Khumalo said.