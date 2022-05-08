×

Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

Champions seem set to lift their fourth title in five years

08 May 2022 - 20:42 MARTYN HERMAN
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City challenges Matt Targett of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between the clubs at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, May 8 2022. Picture: ALEX LIVESEY GETTY IMAGES
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City challenges Matt Targett of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between the clubs at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, May 8 2022. Picture: ALEX LIVESEY GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that let the reigning champions open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semifinal defeat by Real Madrid.

Sterling eased any early jitters with a header. Laporte’s tap-in gave City full control before the interval.

Rodri headed City’s third from a corner after the break and Foden swept in his side’s fourth before Sterling struck again in stoppage time as City took emphatic advantage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the previous day.

Newcastle's Chris Wood spurned a great chance to give his side an early lead but the visitors were no match for City who took an important step towards a fourth title in five seasons.

City have 86 points to Liverpool’s 83 with both sides having three games remaining. City have a superior goal difference. Liverpool face Aston Villa on Tuesday with City up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

Reuters

