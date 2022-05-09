×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Ncikazi on Pirates’ Confed semi: ‘It’s only halftime’

09 May 2022 - 15:10 Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mandla Ncikazi has cautioned Orlando Pirates against complacency for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup semifinal against Al Ahli Tripoli at Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ where Bucs will hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Benghazi.

Pirates have one foot in the final having scored two away goals‚ which count double if the aggregate scores end level. The Soweto giants slickly executed a gameplan for a continental away match at the Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday.

Co-coach Ncikazi praised Pirates for their application against a “very good team” on the artificial surface. Goals by Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele earned a crucial victory for the team aiming to improve on their final defeats in the 2013 Champions League and 2015 Confed.

“We played a good team. They are good tactically‚ they can play direct‚ they're skilful. But one must give credit to our players. I thought they applied themselves well.

“I must thank our team management for the logistical support. I’m happy and proud of our team for the win away from home where it was important to score and get a result. The game is not over. It’s only halftime and we are leading. When we go back home they can do the same thing.

“We will treat the second leg seriously. But it's important to understand the dynamics of African football and that a goal away is important. We’ll treat the next match as being 0-0‚ respect Ahli because they are a good team‚ and try to progress into the next round.”

Pirates are aiming to add to their lone continental title in the 1995 Champions Cup — the precursor to the Champions League. The Confed also offers Bucs their last opportunity for silverware in 2021-2022‚ where they have battled domestically.

Orlando Pirates beat Al Ahli in Benghazi semifinal

Maela and Mosele vault Bucs to polished 2-0 victory in Libya and a foot in the Caf Confederation Cup final
Sport
19 hours ago

Chiefs hold attacking line-up of champions Sundowns

Nange equalises for Amakhosi after Modiba scores a wonder goal following a fluid team move
Sport
19 hours ago

Mngqithi: Sundowns vs Chiefs ‘never a dead rubber’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach aims to take the Calabash on Sunday after bagging the league
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Orlando Pirates beat Al Ahli in Benghazi semifinal
Sport / Soccer
4.
Everton climb out of relegation zone with win at ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chiefs hold attacking line-up of champions ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Everton climb out of relegation zone with win at Leicester

Sport / Soccer

Mngqithi: Sundowns vs Chiefs ‘never a dead rubber’

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola laments loss after Champions League semifinal shock

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Great teams like Liverpool find a way to go again

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.