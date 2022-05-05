Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Great teams like Liverpool find a way to go again Steven Gerrard’s call shows a depth of belief that when you’re behind you can still pull off a famous victory B L Premium

This column is called “We Go Again”, after the three words Steven Gerrard roared at his teammates when Liverpool beat Manchester City in their battle for the Premiership title in 2014.

Two points ahead of Chelsea, who were second, four clear of Manchester City in third, four games left in the season. Gerrard pulled his teammates into a huddle and exhorted them: “We do not let this f**king slip. We do not let this f***ing slip. We go again!” ..