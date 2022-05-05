Mngqithi: Sundowns vs Chiefs ‘never a dead rubber’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says it is never a dead rubber when they play Kaizer Chiefs and they are going to take over the Calabash from Amakhosi on Sunday.

Sundowns have already won the Premier Soccer League title and Sunday’s match at FNB Stadium, nicknamed the Calabash, has no major bearing on the Brazilians, though for Chiefs three points could significantly boost their quest to finish second.

“At Sundowns there’s no dead rubber match because the pride of the club is at stake and we never want to disappoint our fans,” Mngqithi said on Thursday.

“Sundowns want to win all the remaining games. We also want to better our benchmark [Downs can end on 70 points, one less than their highest league total of 71] and so we are going to give the game the respect it requires.

“We are fighting for the Calabash and want to see who’s boss. We were in the Calabash during the Caf Champions League and we did well. Now we want to take on the owners of the Calabash.”