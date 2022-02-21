Sancho shines for United, Diaz delivers for Liverpool

London — One newcomer at Manchester United has taken a while to settle, while another Premier League rookie seems to have slotted in with ease at Anfield.

Jadon Sancho arrived at United in the off-season but battled to make the starting line-up. However he has persevered and put in a five-star performance in United’s win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Luis Diaz’s arrival at Liverpool in January appeared a little extravagant as Jurgen Klopp had more than enough offensive players in his squad. But with injuries upfront, Diaz stepped in to score against Norwich at the weekend and become an instant favourite with the Anfield fans.

This and other Premier League talking points from the weekend are:

Sancho coming good at right time: Sancho struggled to hold down a first-team spot after joining Manchester United, but after a stellar performance in his side's 4-2 win at Leeds United on Sunday, the England forward is starting to show his worth.

Sancho registered his first Premier League assists since joining United in the close season, setting up Bruno Fernandes for his side’s second goal at Elland Road, before laying on the perfect pass to Fred for the crucial third.

The 21-year-old England international has been involved in four goals in his last five games for United — two goals and two assists — twice as many as in his first 23 appearances for the club.

Diaz adds to Liverpool's attacking arsenal: Liverpool manager Klopp was hardly short of offensive options before the club signed winger Diaz from Porto in January, but the Colombian could be set for a role in the Premier League title battle.

Diaz opened his Liverpool account with a deftly taken goal to finish off Norwich City on Saturday and appears to have immediately struck a chord with the Anfield fans.

With an ability to carry the ball at pace on the left, Diaz also knows how to finish and offers the prodigious work rate that Klopp demands from front to back.

With Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota sidelined by injuries, Diaz’s arrival looks timely for Liverpool.

Everton need to fix away form fast: New manager Frank Lampard will be mystified by Everton’s Jekyll & Hyde performances that have seen them play with swagger and verve at home but be timid and error-prone on the road.

He will acknowledge that Everton are in a relegation battle after Saturday’s dismal 2-0 loss to Southampton, where they were second best in every department, but will hope to find the right formula to improve their away performances.

Their form at Goodison Park may be enough to keep them up, but with Manchester City the visitors on Saturday, Lampard faces a busy week on the training ground.

The expected return from injury of box-to-box midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure should provide a boost.

After long break, same problems for Chelsea: Chelsea had hoped a month-long break from the Premier League, which included their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi, would draw a line under their winter slump. But the Blues still looked bereft of ideas even as they came away from Crystal Palace on Saturday with a 1-0 win.

The creativity of injured Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi was missed. But with Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic again underperforming, coach Thomas Tuchel may need to shake things up before the visit of Lille in the Champions League and the League Cup final against Liverpool.

Man mountain Weghorst could save Burnley: Burnley’s new signing Wout Weghorst looks like a man mountain at 2m and he was presumably bought to offer Sean Dyche’s side a battering ram up front.

But despite Burnley’s reputation for no-nonsense direct football, Dutch striker Weghorst has provided much more than just a physical presence with his surprisingly deft touches.

Weghorst not only tormented Brighton’s defence with his holdup play but their midfield as well when he dropped deep to create chances, coming away with a goal and assist in a priceless win that lifted Burnley off the bottom.

Reuters